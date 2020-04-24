1  of  4
Coronavirus
Niagara Falls to be lit in blue Friday night for National Child Abuse Prevention Month

Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara Falls will be lit up in blue Friday night.

This is being done to raise awareness for National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

BestSelf Behavioral Health says it’s estimated that 3,000 children are abused in Erie County every year. In 2019, the Child Advocacy Center of Niagara handled 240 cases of severe sexual and physical abuse in Niagara County, including 11 of which were fatal.

“As families’ daily routines are upended, children are forced to stay home from school, and parents and guardians are also working from home or out of work, we will likely see a spike in child abuse in our community,” says Rebecca Stevens, director of the Child Advocacy Center at BestSelf.

Earlier this month, the Niagara County District Attorney’s office reported that domestic violence cases have increased since the COVID-19 pandemic began, when comparing the numbers from this time last year.

The blue illumination of Niagara Falls will begin for a short time at 9 p.m.

