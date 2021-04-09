Niagara Falls to be lit in blue on April 16 in honor of National Child Abuse Prevention Month

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month and Niagara Falls will be lit up in blue to bring attention to prevention.

Pinnacle Community Services is the organizer of Niagara County’s NCAPM campaign and encouraging residents to “paint the county blue,” as NCPAM is recognized with the color blue.

The color will beam through the roar of Niagara Falls on April 16 at 10 p.m.

Pinnacle says they’re also posting prevention information on social media and placing blue ribbons on participating businesses.

For more information about National Child Abuse Prevention Month and Pinnacle’s programs, click here.