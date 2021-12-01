Niagara Falls to be lit red to mark World AIDS Day

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that New York State bridges and landmarks will be lit red on December 1 in honor of World AIDS Day.

“World AIDS Day is a very solemn time for us to remember those we have lost to the HIV epidemic, as we raise awareness of this tireless battle that continues to this day,” said Hochul. “This year marks 40 years since the first cases were reported. Even now, despite the progress we’ve made, people living with HIV continue to feel the pain of the stigma attached to this virus, and by lighting New York’s landmarks we can take a moment to honor the 700,000 American lives that we have lost due to AIDS-related illnesses and recommit ourselves to ending the AIDS epidemic once and for all.”

The bridges and landmarks to be lit include:

One World Trade Center

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

Kosciuszko Bridge

The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

State Education Building

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center

Niagara Falls

The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge

Grand Central Terminal – Pershing Square Viaduct

Albany International Airport Gateway

The Lake Placid Olympic Jumping Complex

MTA LIRR – East End Gateway at Penn Station

Globally, over 36 million people have lost their lives due to AIDS-related illnesses.