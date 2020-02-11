Niagara Falls to be lit up purple and yellow on 2/24 to honor Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna, seven other victims

FILE – In this March 2, 2019, file photo Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna watch the first half of an NCAA college basketball game between Connecticut and Houston in Storrs, Conn. A public memorial service for Bryant, Gianna and seven others killed in a helicopter crash is planned for Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Staples Center in Los Angeles, a person with knowledge of the details told The Associated Press on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–Both the American and Canadian Horseshoe Falls will be lit up purple and yellow on Monday, February 24, from 9-9:30 p.m. in honor of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna.

It will coincide with the public memorial taking place at the Staples Center that day for all the victims of that helicopter crash, according to the Niagara Falls Illumination Board.

The board also says the date has sentimental significance taking place on 2/24, which is a combination of Gianna’s and Kobe’s jersey numbers.