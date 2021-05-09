Niagara Falls to go turquoise Monday night in honor of those impacted by lung cancer

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara Falls will be lit turquoise Monday night in honor of those impacted by lung cancer during the American Lung Association’s “Turquoise Takeover.”

The falls will be illuminated turquoise at 9:30 pm for 15 minutes. One World Trade Center in New York City will be lit to bring awareness to lung cancer, the number one cause of cancer death among women and men in the U.S., according to the American Lung Association.

This is a yearly effort by the Lung Association to tell “the stories of those impacted by lung cancer to change the public’s perception about the disease.” This year’s Turquoise Takeover is happening May 9 through the 15.

Organizers encourage people to share their photos of the event using the hashtag “#LUNGFORCE.”

Can’t make it in-person? Watch online here.

More information about the American Lung Association’s initiative is available here.