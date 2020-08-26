Niagara Falls to light up in celebration of women’s voting rights

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — In celebration of the 100th anniversary of women getting the right to vote, Niagara Falls will be lit up in red, white and blue.

On August 26, 1920, the 19th Amendment was adopted into the Constitution. This made it illegal to deny a person voting rights based on sex.

Niagara Falls will be lit up in the colors of America’s flag for fifteen minutes on the night of August 30. This will begin at 9:45 p.m.

Those who want to check it out can go in person or watch a live stream of the Falls here.

