Niagara Falls to light up in purple to recognize Domestic Violence Awareness Month

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara Falls will be among the landmarks lighting up in purple Thursday night, in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

“With this action, we shine a light on the plague of domestic violence in a show of support for survivors and their families,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. “The unprecedented challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic have increased the sense of isolation faced by survivors, but New York will continue the fight to bring domestic abusers to justice and protect the most vulnerable among us.”

Other landmarks across the state will light up in purple, too, including One World Trade Center, the State Fairgrounds Main Gate & Expo Center and the Albany International Airport Gateway.

