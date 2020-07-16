Niagara Falls to receive more than $1.5 million to close spending gap caused by pandemic

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Cataract City will receive more than $1.5 million to close a spending gap caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Niagara falls government leaders have already mapped out their plans to use the money from Washington.

To be exact, the city will receive a little less than $1.7 million through the CARES Act.

Mayor Robert Restaino says future grants under the CARES Act could be used to make sure that vaccines are available in Niagara Falls once they’re developed, approved, and made.