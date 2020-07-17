Niagara Falls tourism officials working to keep tourism up despite pandemic

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–Tourism officials in Niagara Falls are working on ways to keep tourism up, despite the pandemic.

Tourism is looking a little different this year in the falls because of the pandemic.

Officials are trying to attract more local tourists to the area since a majority of international tourism won’t be happening.

One woman from Long Island told us choosing Niagara Falls for her family’s summer vacation was an easy choice.

Forty-one states are seeing infection rates rise. Yesterday more than 70,000 new cases were reported in the U.S.