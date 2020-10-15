Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center offering virtual tours

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center is offering virtual “Freedom Conversation” tours.

“Freedom Conversation tours have always been at the forefront of our mission as a pivotal program that ties our past to our present,” Interim Director of Education at the Heritage Center Chris Bacon said. “Rooted in the stories of the Underground Railroad in Niagara Falls, these tours spark conversation and offer a space to consider the relationship between race, human rights, and freedom.”

Two tours will take place each week, on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. and Saturdays at 2 p.m. The prices are $25 for a family, $12 for a couple and $8 for a single person.

Kiara Santiago, the visitor experience specialist at the Heritage Center, joined us on Wake Up! Wednesday morning to share more about it.

You can book a spot here.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.