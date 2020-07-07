Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center receives grant as it remains closed due to COVID

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–Officials with the Episcopal Commission to Dismantle Racism and Discrimination of WNY announced this afternoon that the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center received a grant from them.

The center, located at 825 Depot Ave. in the falls, was awarded an unrestricted grant of $7,500.

“We’re lucky to have a resource like the Underground Railroad Heritage Center so close in Niagara Falls. Their interactive exhibits bring to life the courage and determination of freedom seekers to escape the bonds of slavery,” First Vice-Chair of the Commission Honorable Rose Sconiers said. “Our donation is given to help ensure this valuable resource is not lost to the COVID-19 shutdown.”

The exhibit space at the center remains closed to the public in compliance with Governor Cuomo’s Executive Order during COVID.

The Commission to Dismantle Racism and Discrimination says it promotes greater understanding, training, and practice of dismantling racism and works to further reconciliation and justice within the church and the communities it serves.