NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Western New York has a new baseball franchise to call its own, with the Niagara Falls Americans slated to throw their first pitch in June of next year.

The Americans will play all their home games, a minimum of 23 and a maximum of 30, next year at historic Sal Maglie Stadium. Niagara Falls Mayor Rob Restaino, announcing the team along with owners Can-USA Sports, said the franchise “brings top end baseball to Niagara Falls residents’ backyard.”

“We are really excited to introduce them to the city of Niagara Falls and the Sal Maglie Stadium,” Restaino said.

“They chose Niagara Falls because of the stadium, because of the history, because they believe in Niagara Falls, NYS Senator Minority Leader Rob Ortt said. “And hopefully that will inspire and tell a lot of other people here that we too should believe in Niagara Falls.”

The Americans will play out of the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League starting next June. The league has seen over 180 prospects sign with the MLB.

The PGCBL boasts two other teams also owned by Can-USA sports: the Elmira Pioneers and the Batavia Muckdogs.

“Having someone with the quality of Can-USA to get in there, manage the facility as well as to program the facility for us. We’re excited about what the spring, summer and fall will hold for the city of Niagara Falls,” Restaino said.

“We want the field to be used by everyone. We always say we are the holder of the keys, but we want the field to be used as much as possible,” team owner Robbie Nichols said. “We want the kids out there, we want everybody that can, to come out to the stadium.”

To make that happen, Can-USA Sports announced that both Niagara County Community College and D’Youville University baseball teams will play all home games at Sal Maglie Stadium next year.

The local connections don’t end there. The Americans also named former Niagara University baseball player Michael Gabriele as their head coach.

“I’m super, incredibly blessed to have this opportunity again to not only better the collegiate players in our area, but also put on a decent show for the fans as well,” Gabriele said.

Michael Huff, who attended Niagara-Wheatfield High School, became the first player to sign with the Americans.

“My family is so important to me. So having this opportunity to come home and be able to play in front of them every day is something that really means a lot to me,” Huff said.

Season tickets are currently on sale starting at $99. If you or someone you know is looking for sponsorship packages or season tickets, you can email CAN-USA Sports General Manager Marc Witt mwitt.canusa@gmail.com for information.