Niagara Falls using stop-arm cameras on buses to enforce school bus stopping laws

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Starting Monday, September 27, stop-arm cameras on the side of school buses in Niagara Falls will capture the license plates of drivers that illegally pass stopped school buses.

The city, school district, and Coach Lines in Niagara Falls announced the launch of the “BusPatrol” school bus safety program on Thursday to protect students at school bus stops.

Officials involved say local law enforcement will use the technology to enforce school bus stopping laws.

The program aims to educate drivers on the importance of school bus safety, city leaders say.

According to the city, BusPatrol’s violator-funded program provides the technology, installation, and maintenance at zero cost.

“We know the safety of our children traveling to and from school is extremely important, and with schools returning to full time, in-person learning, drivers need to remember to drive safely around school buses,” Mayor Robert Restaino said.

Superintendent Mark Laurrie says, “with the full return to in-person learning and the dispatching of 80 bus runs daily, it is more imperative now than ever that drivers proceed slowly and recognize that traffic safety is more critical than ever.”