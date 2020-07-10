Niagara Falls VA Clinic opening in new location on Pine Ave.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Niagara Falls VA Clinic will open in a new location at 1300 Pine Avenue on July 20, VA Western New York Healthcare System announced Friday.

VA officials tell us the new clinic will provide a full range of onsite and telehealth services for Veterans including, primary care, mental health, laboratory, and women’s health services.

Current providers, along with other staff, will transition to the new location to provide care.

To enroll in VA healthcare or, make an appointment, call 716-862-8580.

