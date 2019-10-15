Niagara Falls woman admits to causing the death of three and a half-month-old Alaya Foster

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB)–The woman responsible for the death of three and a half-month-old Alaya Foster pleaded guilty on Tuesday.

31-year-old Samantha Klein of Niagara Falls admitted to first-degree manslaughter in Niagara County Court, according to the Niagara County District Attorney’s Office.

Klein is scheduled to be sentenced on December 3, 2019, in Niagara County Court. She faces a max sentence of 25 years in prison plus five years of post-release supervision.

Both the Superintendent of Niagara Falls Police and the Niagara County DA released statements on today’s guilty plea:

I want to thank the men and women from the Niagara Falls Police Department and the District Attorney’s office for the hard work and dedication used to reach this conclusion. This was a difficult case for our team to work on. I hope that this outcome may offer some comfort to Alaya’s family as they continue to deal with their tragic loss.” Niagara Falls Police Superintendent Thomas Licata