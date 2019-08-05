Niagara Falls woman charged in death of 3-month- old

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)– 30-year-old Samantha Klein of Niagara Falls was arraigned today in Niagara County Court.

Klein is being charged in the death of three-and-a-half-month-old Alaya Foster back in late February.

The Niagara County Grand Jury charged her with Second Degree Murder, First Degree Manslaughter, and two counts of Second Degree Manslaughter.

According to the Niagara County District Attorney’s Office, Klein is being held on $100,000/$200,000 bail.

Niagara County DA, Caroline Wojtaszek provided a statement on the arraignment this afternoon:

Justice for this beautiful, innocent child has been a top priority for my office. Alaya was loved by many family and friends. I appreciate their patience and trust in our office to pursue this case. Due to the nature of these type of cases, building a case can take time. While that is often a reality, it is of little comfort for the family. The Niagara Falls Police Department and my office made a promise to do everything we could seek justice in this case. Through their work and that of my top prosecutors, First Assistant Holly E. Sloma and Special Victim’s Unit Bureau Chief Lisa M. Baehre, we will do just that.” Caroline Wojtaszek, Niagara County District Attorney

Niagara Falls Police Superintendent Thomas Licata says, “The Niagara Falls Police Department conducted a five-month-long investigation in this case. “Any time there is a death of a young child it is very hard on detectives. They were able to work through that and do an outstanding job putting this case together. I am very proud of their work.”

Klein is scheduled to reappear in court on September 16, at 9:15 a.m.

The trial is scheduled for January 27, 2020.