Niagara Falls woman facing 20-to-life after killing man in November

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls woman has admitted to fatally stabbing a man in the city last year.

Kenneth Walaszek was killed on Packard Court on November 16.

Tramaine Sanchez, 25, later pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and conspiracy.

MORE | Adult, two teenagers charged for November stabbing of Niagara Falls man

The Niagara County District Attorney’s Office says charges against two teenagers are still pending.

When Sanchez is sentenced in August, she could spend up to 20 years to life in prison.

MORE | Postal worker steals more than $90,000 in cash and stamps