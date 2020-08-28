Niagara Falls woman facing numerous charges after crash kills passenger

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Charges have been announced in a fatal crash that took place last month in Niagara Falls.

On July 4, Niagara Falls police say a car crashed into the porch of a residence at the intersection of Hyde Park Blvd. and Porter Rd.

Precious Cox, a 27-year-old Niagara Falls woman who was in the back seat, was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, where she later died.

The driver, 24-year-old Breanna Best, also of Niagara Falls, was extricated and taken to ECMC.

Two other female passengers were also hospitalized.

Best has been charged with vehicular manslaughter, driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol, aggravated unlicensed operation, reckless driving and a a number of vehicle and traffic law violations, including driving with a suspended registration.

After her arraignment, Best was released under supervision. She also has a GPS monitor and a curfew. She will be back in court on September 16.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.