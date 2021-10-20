Niagara Falls woman pleads guilty after 2020 crash kills passenger

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls woman has admitted to aggravated vehicular homicide following a fatal crash that took place in July 2020.

Last year, on Independence Day, 25-year-old Breanna Best was driving a Dodge Avenger more than 90 miles per hour on Porter Road when she crashed into the porch of a residence on Hyde Park Boulevard.

This crash killed one of her backseat passengers — 27-year-old Niagara Falls resident Precious Cox. Best and two of her other passengers were hospitalized.

Originally, Best had been charged with vehicular manslaughter, driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol, aggravated unlicensed operation, reckless driving and a number of vehicle and traffic law violations, including driving with a suspended registration.

She will be sentenced for aggravated vehicular homicide on December 16.