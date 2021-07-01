Niagara Falls woman to compete for $500K prize in next season of “Big Brother”

Niagara Falls

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The upcoming season of Big Brother features a house guest from Niagara Falls.

Britini D’Angelo, a 24-year-old Kindergarten teacher, will be one of 16 guests competing for $500,000 at the “BB Beach Club.”

The show features multiple cameras and microphones that are active 24 hours a day as the guests live in the house. Each week, one person will be voted out of the house.

The next season of Big Brother will begin with a 90-minute premiere on Wednesday, July 7. The show starts at 8 p.m. on CBS.

Then, starting July 11, the show will air on Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories