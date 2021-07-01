Niagara Falls woman to compete for $500K prize in next season of “Big Brother”

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The upcoming season of Big Brother features a house guest from Niagara Falls.

Britini D’Angelo, a 24-year-old Kindergarten teacher, will be one of 16 guests competing for $500,000 at the “BB Beach Club.”

The show features multiple cameras and microphones that are active 24 hours a day as the guests live in the house. Each week, one person will be voted out of the house.

The next season of Big Brother will begin with a 90-minute premiere on Wednesday, July 7. The show starts at 8 p.m. on CBS.

Then, starting July 11, the show will air on Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.