Niagara Falls youth football team’s season in jeopardy following shots fired after a game Sunday

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–The football season is now in jeopardy for some Niagara Falls children after gunshots were fired after a game yesterday.

The city has pulled the permit for the Cataract City Hurricanes to play or practice for the rest of the season.

This affects about a hundred kids in all. That’s three football teams and three cheer teams because of what happened Sunday.

It was just after 4 p.m. yesterday next to Sal Maglie Stadium.

The 13 and under football game had just ended against a team from Buffalo, some arguments began during the handshake with the players but then spilled outside of the field between some adults.

News 4 is told one adult then pulled a gun and fired five shots into the air.

No one was hurt but police rushed to the scene and marked off the shell casings as evidence.

While the police investigation continues, city officials decided it was best to pull the permit today, and not allow the Cataract City Youth Sports Association Hurricanes to play or practice anymore this season.

“Safety first for the kids. The owner was in my office and he says ‘We got one more game, left’. Well, we got to worry about the kids and he should worry about the kids and I think that’s what we need to put at hand here. I know it wasn’t his fault, but I think the parents need to have a lesson in how to watch a game in a respectful manner,” Director of Public Workers for Niagara Falls, John Caso said.

The president of the Cataract City Hurricanes, Herman Wooten Sr. told me today he’s disappointed and that it wasn’t even a Niagara Falls parent who fired the shots.

Wooten planned to go to Monday night’s Niagara Falls City Council meeting in the hopes of changing the minds of council members or finding some way to salvage the season. But as of now, the city has pulled the permit for the little league football teams.