Niagara Habitat for Humanity dedicates home to local family

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls family is celebrating quite the Christmas gift this afternoon.

Niagara Habitat for Humanity dedicated a home to the Matthews family this afternoon. Fatima Matthews applied for the homebuyer program in 2015 and completed hundreds of hours of “sweat equity,” volunteering to help build her future home.

“I feel amazing. I’m so happy that I am able to give my children a home and give my family somewhere to grow and love one another,” Matthews said. “Its an amazing feeling. I’m so happy. I’m thrilled.”

Niagara area Habitat for Humanity subsidizes the cost of homes through donations and volunteers. They have built 29 homes for families in Niagara Falls and North Tonawanda since they began in 1993.