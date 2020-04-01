Niagara SPCA shelter dogs visit Aquarium of Niagara

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two shelter dogs from the Niagara County SPCA went on a very special field trip thanks to the Aquarium of Niagara.



The aquarium is closed to the public due to COVID-19, but the staff thought it would be nice to give the homeless dogs a reason to smile.

Abby and Daphne were able to tour the aquarium and enjoy viewing the fish and sea lions.

It was a great experience for them to be able to spend time outside of the shelter and encounter animals they’ve never seen before!