NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara Falls officials unveiled plans Wednesday for an aerial statue commemorating Nik Wallenda’s famous highwire walk across the falls.
The statue, announced on the tenth anniversary of Wallenda’s world-renowned stunt, will span the western end of Old Falls Street at the foot of Prospect Street, right in front of Niagara Falls State Park. The project is expected to take approximately a year and cost about $150,000, which Mayor Rob Restaino said would be privately funded.
Wallenda was also awarded a Key to the City of Niagara Falls on Wednesday. He said he would like to do another walk across the falls before he retires, starting in Canada next time and walking back into the United States. His preference is to walk untethered.
A map below shows the proposed location of the statue.
