NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara Falls Water Board has commented on the recent water main break on 95th Street near Love Canal.

The Water Board noted that the area of the break was more than 300 feet from the Love Canal site and that the water that escaped was treated drinking water.

According to the Board, authorities “responded promptly” to isolate that section of the water main, which they said, “did not have any adverse impact on customers,” as no homes remain on that block.

The release also said the main break was a hole of less than one inch and a small crack, which was repaired Monday.

“We have been in communication with Glenn Springs Holdings which manages the Love Canal site and confirmed that there are no concerns that the main break would have disturbed hazardous materials,” the Board said.

The Water Board reportedly followed the proper procedure for flushing, chlorinating, and reactivating the main after it was repaired.