BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — No explosives were found after an alleged bomb threat to the Niagara Falls Amtrak train station on Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Police were called to the station, located on Depot Avenue West, around 2:35 p.m. due to a possible bomb in the building.

The building was evacuated and eventually cleared with explosive dogs from the ATF and the Niagara Parks Police Service. No explosives were found.

A social media account belonging to Amtrak did not show any delays for trains in the area.