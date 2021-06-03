No jail time for Niagara Falls police officer who failed to check on inmate who died

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls police officer will perform community service after failing to check on a city jail inmate who died.

Erik O’Grady pleaded guilty to tampering with public records — a misdemeanor.

According to the Niagara County District Attorney’s Office, O’Grady said that he checked on inmates, including Jose Gomez Sanchez. The inmate died of natural causes related to chronic alcoholism.

O’Grady could have been sentenced to up to nine years in prison.

