Probation for former doctor who confessed to criminal sex act with patient

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former doctor will have to register as a sex offender but learned Tuesday at his sentencing he will be on probation for six years instead of time behind bars.

Robert Bull in July admitted to engaging in oral sexual conduct with a 17-year-old patient during an appointment at an after-hours medical clinic through the Golisano Center for Community Health in Niagara Falls.

An order of protection has been issued for the victim.

In pleading guilty to third-degree attempted criminal sexual act, Bull was forced to give up his medical license.