NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Rainbow Air Helicopter Tours is kicking off its 2023 season with a new location next to the Niagara Aerospace Museum.

The soft opening of this new location on Porter Road, near the Niagara Falls International Airport, took place last Saturday.

“Company officials said the decision to move to the airport was a proactive initiative after many years of noise complaints from the helicopters taking off and landing over the State Parks, local citizens’ homes, hotels, and Border Patrol offices,” Rainbow Air said.

Additionally, Rainbow Air says there are plans to build a multi-million dollar tourism center behind the company’s Buffalo Avenue headquarters. The plan is to have flight simulators, a dining area and ample parking.

With the new location next to the museum, Rainbow Air says there’s more flight time and local views for passengers before each aircraft arrives at Niagara Falls.

Flights will take place this Saturday and Sunday, then Friday through Sunday every weekend until May 18, when the Thursday through Monday schedule will begin.

Weather permitting, aerial tours during the summer will be available from 9 a.m. until one hour before sunset.