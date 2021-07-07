Non-emergency phone line for Niagara Falls police working again

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The non-emergency phone number for the Niagara Falls Police Department is functioning again.

Anyone who needs to reach police for a non-emergency can call (716) 286-4711.

Phone service into City Hall is still having issues, but technicians are working on it.

