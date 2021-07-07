Non-emergency phone lines down in City of Niagara Falls

A close-up view of a young woman using her smartphone

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)– Municipal phone lines for the City of Niagara Falls are out of service.

A city spokesperson says the service provider is aware of the ongoing problem and is continuing to work on repairing the issue as quickly as possible.

The following contact phone numbers can be used in non-emergency situations;

(716) 704-0183

(716) 329-1215

(716) 264-3538

For all emergency situations, residents can continue to call 911 as this line has not been affected.There is currently no timeline for restoration.