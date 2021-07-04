Non-emergency phone lines down in City of Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to City of Niagara Falls officials, all municipal phone lines are out of service.

The city says its current provider is aware of the problem and working to repair the issue. Officials tell News 4 this is a statewide issue.

It’s affecting calls to non-emergency lines, and Niagara Falls Fire and Police Departments have been in constant contact with the phone provider.

City officials also say no restoration timeline has been given.

Until the issue gets resolved, the city is providing the following numbers for use in non-emergency situations:

(716) 264-3538

(716) 513-6733

(716) 622-9421

Niagara Falls also asks residents to continue to dial 911 for all emergencies.