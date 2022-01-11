Nurse assistant training program in Niagara Falls starts Monday

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — To help the strain on staffing shortages in local hospitals, the Niagara Falls Housing Authority is launching a new nurse training program.

The Niagara Falls Housing Authority, working with Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, is looking to train nursing assistants. Their six-week program kicks off Monday.

The classes will run four days a week at the Orleans and Niagara BOCES Workforce Development Center. More information can be found by calling (716) 731-6800.