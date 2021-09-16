NYS adds solar project to Niagara Falls State Park

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara Falls State Park is going even more green. This time, by looking to the sky.

A new solar energy project has been completed to provide carbon-free power. The solar project will provide energy to the park’s maintenance building.

A second phase of the project calls for electrical storage batteries, so that the facility can go off-grid during blackouts or emergencies.

Niagara Falls is also home to the hydroelectric dam, which is the biggest electricity producer in the state.

