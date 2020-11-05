NYS Department of Health approves Niagara Falls CSD to be COVID testing site

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara Falls City School District has been approved to be a COVID-19 testing site.

It’s the first school district in the area to become a testing site, according to the district. Niagara Falls’ license for this will last exactly two years, starting November 23.

According to the school district, rapid swab tests will be given, with results becoming available 15 minutes later. The free testing will be performed under the direction of Dr. Jo Silvaroli, the nurse practitioner who serves as the school district’s medical/laboratory director.

“I am pleased to have the opportunity to provide this service for our school district community,” said Dr. Silvaroli. “Students and staff who have received a negative rapid test result will now be able to return to work and in-school learning sooner; as long as their symptoms are improving and they are fever-free for 24 hours without medication.”

Anyone who’s referred to a school’s isolation room will be required to see their primary care provider. If the provider requests a COVID-19 test, the student or staff member can make an appointment at the district’s testing center.

“Students who had to wait three to seven days to receive their test results and were subject to quarantine missed vital time in the classroom,” said School Superintendent Mark Laurrie. “Rapid testing protects and preserves the education time our students need.”

Laurrie says the district’s license lets them “take the testing lab ‘on the road,'” but he’s not sure whether this will happen.

