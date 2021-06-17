NYS shares vision for the future of Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State is sharing its vision for the future of Niagara Falls. It’s proposing to build a trail that runs through downtown that connects the state park at both ends.

Development leaders also want to build an observation deck at one end of this new trail to capture views of the Niagara River. They say the new path will showcase the history of the Cataract City.

“This path will also be a performative and permanent light installation show to shed light on Niagara Falls history as one of the first energy production hubs in the united states. And highlight its current capacity. We also think that lighting is very important in the winter months, and a sense and vibrancy downtown,” said Vishaan Vhakrabarti, founder of PAU.

Development leaders expect it will take just over half an hour to walk the entire trail.