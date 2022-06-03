NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara Falls Police responded to a domestic call near the intersection of Niagara Falls Boulevard and 80th Street Friday, where a responding officer was later stabbed, according to the department.

A person reportedly pulled a knife and stabbed an officer at the scene. Other officers on scene responded to the assault and the injured officer was taken to a local hospital.

The suspect was also taken to a local hospital and the investigation is ongoing. No further information is available at this time. News 4 will provide updates as more information is learned.