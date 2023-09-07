NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two officers and a deceased man, said to be involved in a fatal officer-involved shooting, have been identified by Niagara Falls officials.

Officials say Niagara Falls police officers Kayla Richards and Ian Sitek were involved in the fatal Aug. 3 shooting. The deceased man was identified as 53-year-old Benjamin Rivers of Niagara Falls.

The shooting occurred in the 900 block of Niagara Avenue when a woman reported that Rivers had fired shots at her vehicle.

During the course of the incident, authorities say Rivers, after multiple commands to drop the weapon, fired shots at Officer Richards. The responding officers then returned fire.

Rivers is said to have been hit by gunfire multiple times, and despite first aid, was declared deceased at the scene.

No officers were injured during the incident. Officials previously stated that both Officers Richards and Sitek have served on the force for roughly two years. Following police protocol, both were placed on paid administrative leave.

The released identities come more than a month after the incident.