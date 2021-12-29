Officials: Parole absconder had more than two kilograms of cocaine during arrest

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Officials in Niagara Falls have announced that a parole absconder was taken into custody.

At the time of his arrest on Wednesday, officials say James Ashley had more than two kilograms of suspected cocaine, as well as a quantity of cash, in his possession.

Ashley was taken into custody by members of NYS Parole, the U.S. Marshals Service Task Force, the FBI and the Niagara Falls Police Department’s Warrant Services and Narcotics Intelligence Division.