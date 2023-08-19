NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — One man is dead and another is injured following an early morning shooting on Saturday.

At approximately 4:20 a.m., Niagara Falls Police say they responded to the 400 block of 4th Street where, they say, two men had been shot.

The two victims were transported to NFMMC in private vehicles, police say.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the hospital and the other was stabilized. The stabilized victim was transported to ECMC where he is listed in critical condition.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the NFPD Criminal Investigation Department at 716-286-4553 or the general number at 716-286-4711.