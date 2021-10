NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 58-year-old Niagara Falls man is dead following a shooting on 18th Street overnight in the Cataract City.

Niagara Falls Police tell News 4 officers responded to 1509 18th just before 1 a.m. Saturday.

There they found the man with multiple gunshot wounds. Police say the man died at the scene.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 716-286-4553 or 716-286-4711.