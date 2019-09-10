One man hospitalized after truck hits motorcycle in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–Niagara Falls police responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Cayuga Drive and 92nd Street at noon on Tuesday.

Authorities say, a 28-year-old Niagara Falls man driving 2018 Chevy pickup truck, made a left-hand turn onto the 1200 block of 92nd Street and struck a 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle heading west on Cayuga Drive.

The 48-year-old Niagara Falls man driving the motorcycle was evaluated and treated for apparent rib injuries at ECMC. Police say the driver of the truck was uninjured.

Officials tell News 4 the crash management team continues to investigate and charges are pending.