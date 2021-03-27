One person dead following early morning fire on Wyoming Ave. in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person is dead following a fire on Wyoming Avenue early Saturday morning in Niagara Falls.

The Niagara Falls Fire Department found a single-family home fully involved in flames upon arrival. Officials say they saw fire venting through the roof.

Crews attempted to enter the home to search but were forced out due to heat and heavy fire.

According to Niagara Falls Fire, once they were able to gain entry, they found the victim.

The fire is under investigation.

Officials say they received the call to Wyoming Avenue at 5:14 a.m. in the midst of responding to a fire on Lockport Street.

Niagara Falls firefighters responded to a fire at 1928 Lockport St. at 3:40 a.m. Saturday.

Crews found one home fully involved upon arrival, and the fire quickly spread to 1930 Lockport St.

Officials tell News 4 both homes are a total loss. The Red Cross was called for displaced residents at 1930 Lockport Street.