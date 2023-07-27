NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State Park Police rescued a man who had entered the Niagara River in Niagara Falls State Park on Thursday, police said.
Police said the man intentionally entered the river around 5:20 p.m. Officers found the man clinging to a rock and a small tree in the rapids near Three Sisters Island.
Officers were able to use ropes to safely lead the man to shore. He was evaluated by Niagara Falls Fire for minor injuries and was then sent for a mental health evaluation.
