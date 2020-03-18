Parking restrictions waived in Niagara Falls among other updates in response to COVID-19

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino released a statement this evening addressing the city’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Starting Thursday, all city buildings will be close to the public until further notice, according to Restaino. He asks anyone with city business to contact departments by phone, mail, or email.
Today city officials are waiving parking restrictions until further notice as well, except for handicapped parking.
Other notes from Mayor Restaino include:
- Effective Thursday March 19th if you need to contact the Police Department for a background check you can call the Records Office at 286-4534. If you need a copy of an accident report you can go on the City’s website at the Police Department web page to receive a report.
- The Council Meeting scheduled for Wednesday March 25th will be closed to the public. The public will be able to e-mail comments on Agenda items and For The Good of the City at city.clerk@niagarafallsny.gov.
- Any property owners seeking information regarding Assessments, ownership, or any exemption information, please contact the Assessor’s Office at 286-4380. Most property information can be found at www.niagarafalls.oarsystem.com