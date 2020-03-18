Parking restrictions waived in Niagara Falls among other updates in response to COVID-19

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino released a statement this evening addressing the city’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting Thursday, all city buildings will be close to the public until further notice, according to Restaino. He asks anyone with city business to contact departments by phone, mail, or email.

Today city officials are waiving parking restrictions until further notice as well, except for handicapped parking.

Other notes from Mayor Restaino include: