Part of southbound I-190 in Niagara Falls to be reduced to one lane on Saturday

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Anyone planning to drive in Niagara Falls this Saturday will want to be aware of repair work happening that day.

The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) says the work will take place on the southbound I-190 bridge over Niagara Falls Boulevard.

From 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., traffic on southbound I-190 will be reduced to one lane from Exit 22 (Niagara Falls Boulevard) to Exit 21A (LaSalle Expressway).

The repair work on the bridge deck is expected to only last a day, but it could be delayed due to weather.