Pedestrian killed on Niagara Falls Boulevard

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Around 9 p.m. on Monday night, a Niagara Falls man was killed on Niagara Falls Boulevard.
Niagara Falls police say the unnamed 58-year-old man entered the roadway before he was struck by a westbound vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 71-year-old driver and her passenger were not injured. They’re cooperating with police in the investigation.
