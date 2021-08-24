Pedestrian killed on Niagara Falls Boulevard

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Around 9 p.m. on Monday night, a Niagara Falls man was killed on Niagara Falls Boulevard.

Niagara Falls police say the unnamed 58-year-old man entered the roadway before he was struck by a westbound vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 71-year-old driver and her passenger were not injured. They’re cooperating with police in the investigation.

