NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Aquarium of Niagara guests could finally meet the Humboldt penguins face-to-face on Saturday after COVID-19 restrictions shut down the annual Penguin Days for two years.

Folks of all ages were able to watch the penguins march through the aquarium.

The 14 Humboldt penguins teach visitors about their habitat and create awareness to prevent extinction.

The event runs through Sunday, March 20, 2022.