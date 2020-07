NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Aquarium of Niagara has several artists in house, and they’re covered in feathers.

It’s offering a special virtual program that allows people to watch penguins create artwork.

During these virtual videos, aquarium staff will describe the penguins’ artistic process and take questions as the birds work.

Those who take the class will also receive a penguin-made piece of artwork.

The virtual sessions will be held at 1 p.m. July 14th and August 14th.