Person dies as result of fire on Willow Avenue in Niagara Falls

Niagara Falls

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person is dead as the result of a fire on Willow Avenue in Niagara Falls.

The fire occurred Monday night, between 24th and 27th streets.

Officials have not released the name of the person who died, and no other details are known at this time.

The fire is under investigation.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now